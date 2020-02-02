LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A volunteer firefighter is accused of using a portable “jaws of life” tool – often used to conduct rescues – to steal $210 from a car wash coin machine in Liberty Hill.

Police said Casey Marre, a volunteer with the Burnet Volunteer Fire Department, was caught on surveillance video using the device at the Wash Time Car Wash at 9:25 a.m. on Jan. 17.

He then allegedly fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

The 29-year-old was arrested and charged with criminal mischief on Jan. 31, the Liberty Hill Police Department said.

The “jaws of life” rescue tool was recovered and returned to the Burnet Volunteer Fire Department.

The incident caused substantial damage to the car wash property, police said.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact Liberty Hill police at 512-515-5409.

