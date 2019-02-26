ST. LOUIS — One of the largest Christian denominations in the country has rejected a plan to allow openly gay pastors, and same-sex marriage.

That was the decision from the United Methodist Church Tuesday afternoon in downtown St. Louis.

The United Methodist Church voted to adopt the "Traditional Plan." That means the church would uphold the language that says homosexuality "is not compatible with the teachings of Christianity" and would add penalties for clergy who break that rule.

There was an alternative plan — the One Church plan — that would give churches and conferences flexibility on LGBTQ ministers. It failed earlier in the day.

About 15,000 Young Methodists under the age of 35 signed a petition urging the United Methodist Church to reconsider this vote on homosexuality. Despite that petition being presented several times Tuesday, it did not sway the vote.

At around 6 p.m., police were called to America's Center where LGBT supporters were protesting the decision. 5 On Your Side's Chris Davis was inside the lobby as supporters protested by singing as police officers looked on.

RELATED: United Methodist Church on edge of breakup over LGBT stand

RELATED: Divided Methodists? Historic St. Louis conference to decide church's stance on sexuality