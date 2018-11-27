HILLSBOROUGH, N.C.(WFMY)- Hillsborough police have issued a warning about buying toy or replica firearms as Christmas gifts.

The warning was issued on the department's Facebook page along with photos of a real Glock 23 handgun with a toy Airsoft Glock 19.

"There is no way to tell a difference when making a split-second decision," the post said.

RELATED | Man Disarms Suspect With Airsoft Gun, Bystanders Hold Him Until Officers Arrive: Police

Hillsborough officials posted several side-by-side photos under a Facebook post labeled "feeling concerned." A gun should never be pointed at another person unless deadly force is necessary, these airsoft guns are real in the eyes of a law enforcement officer, Hillsborough police states.

Police said that the Airsoft Glock "gives the same appearance as a real firearm and a child, teen or even an adult being given or purchasing this gun should treat it as real."

The post was made Sunday night and ended with "Let's avoid tragedy and be very responsible with these 'toys'."

RELATED | 'You Lackin'?' People Pull Out Guns In Dangerous New Social Media Challenge

© 2018 WFMY