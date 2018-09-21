A metro Atlanta police department has issued a statement claiming that statements made by the ex-girlfriend of NFL football player LeSean McCoy and her attorney on Friday were inaccurate.

McCoy has sought to have Delicia Cordon kicked out of the house he owns. In court papers filed in early July 2017, McCoy claimed the two were "no longer in a relationship" and that Cordon had lived in the home "rent-free ... for five months."

A year later, a home invasion at the Milton residence has raised questions about whether or not McCoy, who was out of town at the time, orchestrated the crime where Cordon was allegedly attacked. The case has had many bizarre ups and downs including allegations by the mother of McCoy's child that he asked her to participate in that home invasion.

PHOTOS | Ex-girlfriend of NFL player brutally beaten in home invasion

But the latest statement from Milton police are challenging comments made during a Friday interview about their handling of the case. In short, neither side is cooperating Captain Charles Barstow wrote on behalf of the police department.

"From the onset, we have encountered numerous by all involved, and it has hindered our work not assisted," the statement said. "Detectives have been stonewalled or provided conflicting accounts of what occurred on July 10 at 392 Hickory Pass, the home belonging to Mr. LeSean McCoy."

The point was just one of several listed in the police department's comment. The department said that there have been "multiple material consistencies" in the statements they received.

Authorities said that McCoy hasn't been cooperative and Cordon had hired a private investigator without directly notifying them.

"We had no independent information confirming that," the police department's response said. "We would, however, welcome any additional or new information that is available."

The department clarified allegations surrounding its response time as well explaining that they received a call through the neighboring Alpharetta Communications Center at 3:18 a.m. and were dispatched at 3:19, arriving at 3:29 a.m. The department added that it has an intergovernmental agreement with the neighboring city which is "common practice throughout the metro-Atlanta area and across the U.S."

They also called into accusations that since the beginning of the investigation, police had been looking for the wrong car - a Dodge Charger.

"Since the inception of the investigation, police have been focused on a white Chevy Impala or Malibu as a possible suspect vehicle," the statement read.

The department, however, provided limited details about their findings so far citing the ongoing investigation as their reasoning.

"The Milton Police Department recognizes that Ms. Cordon and the other victims in the home have been through a traumatic experience, and we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice," the police statement concluded.

11Alive reached out to Cordon's attorney since the interview but has not received a response.

