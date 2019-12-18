WAXAHACHIE, Texas — Updated at 8:25 a.m. with details about the fire, information about school closures.

Classes were canceled at Life Middle School Waxahachie and Life High School Waxahachie Wednesday due to a fire at a nearby recycling facility, school administration announced. The exact reason for the closure was not disclosed.

The Oak Cliff Metals Recycling Plant in Waxahachie caught fire Wednesday around 4 a.m.

The fire was under control as of 8 a.m., but crews were still working to extinguish it, according to a spokesperson for the City.

Initially, flames could be seen from Interstate 35 near FM 387 at the Oak Cliff Metals Recycling Plant.

In addition to Waxahachie Fire-Rescue, multiple neighbor agencies responded to help with the blaze, officials said. Ennis, Ovilla, Maypearl, ESD 6 and Forreston responded to the fire at the recycling plant, while firefighters from Midlothian and Red Oak covered calls at two Waxahachie stations.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking and developing news, download the WFAA app.

More stories from WFAA: