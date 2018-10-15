LAKE TRAVIS, Texas — Lake Travis is now 103 percent full while the Lower Colorado River Authority has closed lakes Travis, Marble Falls, LBJ, Inks and Buchanan.

LCRA said the lakes are closing effective immediately until further notice. Flood operations at Mansfield and Tom Miller dams began at noon Tuesday. The LCRA said they began with the first floodgate at Mansfield Dam at noon, followed by the second gate at 2 p.m., the third gate at 4 p.m. and expect the fourth gate at 7 p.m.

Lots of people gathering to watch flood gate open at Mansfield Dam @KVUE pic.twitter.com/ppI7GAtSkk — Christy Millweard (@ChristyM_KVUE) October 16, 2018

By 4 p.m., Tom Miller dam had three gates open, with a fourth expected by 7 p.m.

The LCRA said flood operations at Buchanan Dam will begin Monday night or early Wednesday. The timing of the operations will be determined by conditions downstream of lakes LBJ and Marble Falls. Once Buchanan operations are underway, that means the LCRA will have flood operations at every dam along the Highland Lakes.

Starcke and Wirtz dams opened up Monday evening. All floodgates are currently open at these dams.

At 2:45 p.m. KVUE reported that Lake Travis was 99 percent full. By 3:30 p.m., Lake Travis reached 103 percent.

This comes as evacuations are underway in Llano County due to major flooding along the Llano River.

KVUE previously reported that water levels at Lake Travis had increased more than eight feet in the last week.

The sheriff's office is asking Lake Travis patrons to beware of debris.

Lake Travis up 4' since midnight and could rise ~10 more feet in the next 24 hours as floodwater from the hill country moves down the Colorado River. Currently at 671', will become full at 681'. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) October 16, 2018

The Lower Colorado River Authority advised residents in the Lake Travis area to take caution as it opened floodgates at the Wirtz and Starcke dams Monday evening. Officials advised those nearby to take immediate action to protect people and property.

"Water will be moving fast through lakes LBJ, Marble Falls and the upper end of Lake Travis as the flood water is passed through the lakes," the LCRA said. "Lakes LBJ and Marble Falls are expected to remain within their normal operating ranges immediately upstream of the dams. Water will be higher than usual at the upper end of lakes LBJ, Marble Falls and Travis."

More information is available at 1-844-523-5663 or the Flood Operations Report on lcra.org.

Back in July, Lake Travis was seven feet below average, and it led to the closure of several boat ramps. Compare this to this early Monday evening with Lake Travis being 78 percent full.

This is largely because of the flood that happened in the Llano River last week, in addition to the Llano River flooding again on Monday. That water is now passing into Lake Travis.

