LOS ANGELES — Thousands of mourners attended a sold-out memorial ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Monday, to say farewell to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Bryant's family, sports legends, and other significant figures will also be in attendance along with 20,000 fans who purchased tickets to the public memorial at the arena where Kobe Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Staples Center expects thousands more to gather outside the arena.

RELATED: No tickets for Kobe memorial? Authorities say stay clear of Staples Center

From the clothes people wore to the cars they drove, purple and gold were donned by many in downtown L.A. as people pay tribute to the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter.

Attendees of the public memorial received a keepsake book to celebrate the lives of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant's life. The family filled the book with family photos and memories from the Bryants' public lives.

The Celebration of Life featured music and retrospectives on Kobe Bryant's career, along with speakers reflecting on his impact on his sport and the world. Bryant became active in film, television, and writing after his career ended in 2016.

Mourners began lining up outside the Staples Center, Monday morning, ahead of the public memorial to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Carlos Herrera

According to the Associated Press, the ceremony will be held on a 24-foot-by-24-foot stage. Kobe's wife and Gianna's mother, Vanessa, chose Feb. 24 (2/24) to honor both Kobe's uniform number and Gianna's, according to the A.P. Gianna wore No. 2 on her basketball teams.

Bryant and Gianna were killed along with seven other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26.

The other crash victims were John Altobelli, 56, the longtime coach of the Orange Coast College baseball team, his wife, Keri, 46, and their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa, who was a teammate of Gianna on Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy basketball team. Sarah Chester, 45, and her 13-year-old daughter Payton, who also played with Gianna and Alyssa, died in the crash as well. Lastly, 38-year-old Christina Mauser, one of Bryant's assistant coaches on the Mamba Academy team, died along with the pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.

Ticket prices for the memorial ranged from $24.02 to $224 – another homage to Bryant. All proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private ceremony earlier this month.

PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant memorial outside Staples Center A Kobe Bryant memorial outside the Staples Center. A Kobe Bryant memorial outside the Staples Center. A Kobe Bryant memorial outside the Staples Center. A Kobe Bryant memorial outside the Staples Center. A Kobe Bryant memorial outside the Staples Center. Fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at makeshift memorials in Los Angeles. Fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at makeshift memorials in Los Angeles. Fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at makeshift memorials in Los Angeles. Fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at makeshift memorials in Los Angeles. Fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at makeshift memorials in Los Angeles. Fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at makeshift memorials in Los Angeles. Fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at makeshift memorials in Los Angeles.

More from ABC10 on Kobe Bryant:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: 'He meant a lot to me and my dad' | Father, son share emotional interview outside Kobe Bryant memorial