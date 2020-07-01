Klein Forest High School was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a firework was ignited inside the school cafeteria, causing quite the scare to students and staff.

Three people were treated and released, according to the Klein Independent School District.

All students and staff are safe and accounted for.

School was dismissed early and all after-school activities were canceled for the day.

KHOU 11 was told the explosion was a firework "mortar" that was set off inside a bag, and law enforcement is considering this a bomb.

There are now local, state and federal agencies at the school including the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

SWAT is also on scene as a protocol since it was called in as an explosion.

