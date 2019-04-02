LOUISVILLE, Ky. — February 4 is Rosa Parks' birthday and TARC is celebrating the Civil Rights figure during the whole month.

According to a press release, TARC will be saving a seat on every bus in honor of Parks, and her contribution to the Civil Rights Movement.

"The world changed forever when Rosa Parks refused to vie up her seat," said Ferdinand L. Risco, TARC Interim Executive Director, "It's important to recognize the legacy and the memory of the many who inspired her to act and those who were inspired by her."

RELATED: Calling all student artists! TARC wants you to design their next bus

In recognition of Black History Month, TARC will highlight additional regionally-historic African Americans who came before Rosa Parks' courageous act and those who continued the movement.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.