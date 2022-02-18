'Keep the name alive': Lina Sardar Khil missing for 2 months, community member urges continued support

Frank Trevino said he's helped hundreds of families who've gone through the pain of not knowing where their missing loved ones were.

SAN ANTONIO — This Sunday will mark two months since Lina Sardar Khil was last seen at the Villas Del Cabo apartments on San Antonio’s northwest side. It also happens to be Lina’s fourth birthday.

Frank Trevino, whose helped families of missing loved ones for years, says there’s still hope she will be found.

“Not having answers, it’s tough, you wonder every day, you wonder every minute. What happened, why,” Trevino said.

Trevino has been at the forefront of the Lina search since the beginning.

He has more than two decades of experience assisting families of missing persons.

“I’ve helped hundreds going back to 1997. Initially it was slow. It was three or four cases a year. Now it’s several hundred,” Trevino said.

Some of these families have taken part in the search for Lina since she went missing December 20.

“Maria Llamas, here family has come out. Pete Carreon his family came out to help us several times so there are a lot of questions that families don’t have a lot of answers to and it’s unfortunate,” Trevino said.

While it may seem the search for Lina is losing momentum, Trevino said there’s still much the community can do to keep her story in the spotlight.

“There isn’t much coming out from the authorities, so it has to be done by the general public, you and I, everyone has to make sure that these names are kept out in social and keep the name alive,” Trevino said.

The collective reward for information leading to Lina Sardar Khil’s discovery has been increased to $170,000 after the Islamic Center of San Antonio received a $20,000 donation.