BEAUMONT, Texas — At the Jefferson County Courthouse Thursday, quite a few couples left Judge Baylor Wortham's courtroom with a license to love- in the form of a marriage license, of course. Wortham gave the couples a gift they'll never forget: a free wedding.

Although it's rare to see both parties walking away from a court room happy, Roger and Michelle Burson got a life sentence they can't wait to serve.

According to Roger, the moment he met Michelle two years ago at work, he knew she was the one for him.

"I walked in and I knew right then that's who I was getting," said Roger.

For Michelle, it took a couple of months of dating, but with a little persistence, he convinced her, too. They've been looking forward to the day they say "I do," ever since.

"I can't pull anything over her eyes, and that is saying a lot, mainly, she's caring, and takes care of me and she makes me laugh when I'm down, calms me down when I'm mad, you know, my stone to stand on," said Roger.

"He doesn't let me just be inside myself all the time, he makes me laugh, he makes me come out and be apart of whatever's going on, and he jokes around, and he takes care of me and that's always a good thing," said Michelle.

Michelle said her birthday is coming up, and she wanted to have the wedding beforehand.

"We figured Valentines Day was a good day to get married, what other way to celebrate love," said Michelle.

By their side for the special day was their son, John, and Michelle's mom, Sandy. Most of their family couldn't make it do to distance and health concerns.

They decided to use the money they would have spent on a big wedding on a nice honeymoon. Roger said they want to start off their marriage on a good financial note.

For now, a trip to Galveston awaits the couple. They plan to visit Moody Gardens, and have a nice dinner. For their one year anniversary, they have a cruise planned.