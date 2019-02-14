WARNING: There are graphic images of the dog below

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – After a rough week, the dog found duct-taped in a ditch has been reunited with his owner!

The department called the dog 'Jimmy,' but after his owner was found, they learned his name is actually Flick.

Mahn Funeral Home stepped up to pay the bill for Flick’s treatment.

Flick was reunited with his owner, Katie Friday afternoon.

"It was an emotional reunion. Thanks to everyone who shared our posts and helped make this moment possible. And a special shout out to Mahn Funeral Homes for covering the cost of Flick’s medical bills," The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said Katie and the man charged with abusing 'Jimmy' lived near each other. Katie let 'Jimmy' out and police say the neighbor took 'Jimmy' and abused him.

Previous story below

On Thursday, a man was charged after a dog was found dumped in a ditch with its legs and mouth bound with duct tape.

A deputy found the dachshund while on patrol Feb. 9 near Old State Road M and Schneider Road.

Thursday, Paul Garcia, 39, was charged with felony animal abuse and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $50,000.

Deputies traced a fingerprint on the tape to Garcia, spokesman Grant Bissell said. Garcia is not the dog's owner.

The temperature was in the 30s when the dog was found and had been in the teens the night before. Bissell said Garcia tossed the dog out the window, and he'd been outside for about 12 hours.

Dr. Laura Ivan is treating the dog, and her technicians named him Jimmy. She believes he is 8 or 9 years old, and he's improved every day since he was found.

"He was taped to die, and to see him like people and want to be around people, that just shows you that animals are pretty amazing creatures," Dr. Ivan said.

She said "Jimmy" will stay at the vet until deputies can find his owner.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office