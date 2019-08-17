HOUSTON — A 50-year-old man was rescued from a sinking jet ski about two miles offshore Crystal Beach on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The jet skier is reportedly in stable condition after someone reported seeing him enter the water as his jet ski began to sink.

This happened shortly before 4 p.m.

The boat crew lost sight of the jet skier and contacted the Good Samaritan who saw him.

Coast Guard boat crews found the man wearing a life jacket, which one lieutenant indicated saved his life.

A Coast Guard Station Galveston boat crew stands with the mariner they rescued after he entered the water when his jet ski began to sink approximately two miles offshore Crystal Beach, Texas, Aug. 17, 2019. The man, who was wearing a lifejacket, stated he had been in the water for approximately three hours and was reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Galveston)

United States Coast Guard

"One of the key contributing factors in the positive outcome of today was this gentleman's decision to wear a lifejacket," said Lt. j.g. Terrell Sisk, command duty officer at Sector Houston-Galveston. "Our chances of locating and assisting those in distress are greatly improved when a life jacket is worn."

The jet ski was recovered and towed back to Station Galveston.

