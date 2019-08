SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for your help to find a missing teen.

Jayna Shanell Bradley, 16, was last seen on Wednesday, according to deputies. Bradley stands approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

If you see Bradley or have any information as to her whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2161.