KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Democrat Jason Kander announced he’s dropping out of Kansas City’s mayoral race.

In a letter, Kander said he’s been battling post-traumatic stress disorder. He served in Afghanistan 11 years ago as an army intelligence officer. Kander said he contacted the Veterans Administration for help about four months ago.

“Having made the decision not to run for mayor, my next question was whether I would be public about the reason why. I decided to be public for two reasons: First, I think being honest will help me through this. And second, I hope it helps veterans and everyone else across the country working through mental health issues realize that you don’t have to try to solve it on your own. Most people probably didn’t see me as someone that could be depressed and have had PTSD symptoms for over decade, but I am and I have. If you’re struggling with something similar, it’s OK. That doesn’t make you less of a person.”

It’s important to talk about mental health like all other health. When people like former Secretary of State Kander are willing to do so, it moves the entire discussion in the right direction. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) October 2, 2018

Kander was seen as a likely favorite in the mayoral race. In 2016, he was defeated by incumbent Republican Roy Blunt in Missouri's Senate race.

