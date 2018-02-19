The Hunt | Inside strangler(s)’ playground amid ’96 Olympics

In the mid-’90s while killers or a killer was stalking the streets, APD homicide detective-turned commander, Danny Agan, doggedly worked the cases as a member of the famed “Hat Squad.”
It was his job to catch killers and his reputation around town was making an arrest “with flair.”
With a gold badge on his hip, donning a suit and tie and a fedora to match, he was part of a 22-detective homicide unit that saw an all-time high on murders—more than four a week on average, he said.
It was a 24/7-operation and, “business was good,” said Agan, who worked nearly 800 homicides—and solved approximately 75 percent.
Agan, who retired in 2003, at 50 years old, to a hundred-acre farm about an hour and a half outside the city limits, said the unsolved cases haunt him to this day.
The now-64-year-old, surrounded by framed memories of his heyday in Atlanta, goes back in time to recall the most memorable and horrific cases of his career.
“You can’t solve them all,” he said with a sigh. “This is a big city and things do happen.”
And while homicides were up--nearly 200 total homicides in 1994, according to Agan--his “Hat Squad” wasn’t sure if there was one or multiple killers roaming their streets.
“I don’t think I came to a conclusion one way or the other,” he said. “You have to keep an open mind until you know all the facts. And the deal is we didn’t know all the facts back then.”
Investigators never concluded undoubtedly, that they had a serial killer in their midst. But, it also did not disprove the possibility of a serial killer.
“I don’t think we ever came to a hard and fast conclusion of [who] we were dealing with, multiple suspects or one suspect, or maybe even two suspects,” Agan said, regarding the 1990’s strangulation murders overall.
Agan was the detective in charge of several of the cases through 1995, including Brenda White, Susan Lorraine Lansford and Valerie Payton. Some were solved by cold case detectives a decade later, after his retirement.
On Dec. 6, 1994, Lansford, 28, was found under a burned-out house on McAfee Street.
“She was thrown away like a piece of garbage,” Agan remembered.
Her case was cleared in 2004 after police arrested Sherman Ridley for her death.
Three days after Lansford’s body was discovered, 31-year-old Brenda White’s strangled body was found at 2440 Cottage Grove Ave., at East Lake Elementary School, in East Atlanta on Dec. 9, 1994.
She was posed in a “proactive and shocking” way, Agan remembered. And to him, that meant, the killer was going to do this again.
“Whoever did this was sending a message,” he said, looking through her case file from his computer in his home office, where his bookshelves are stocked full of books by Stephen King and J.K. Rowling’s “Career of Evil” series.
White’s case was cleared in 2010 when Joseph Sims was arrested.
Valerie Payton, 39, was found dead in a field near Kenyon Street on Oct. 19, 1994. She had been raped, sodomized, strangled and stabbed 50 times. Her nude body was found with a hand-written note on her chest that stated, “I’M BACK ATLANTA, MR. X.”
“[The note] made us wonder who this guy is, where had he been, and of course had he done something like this before,” Agan said about the possibility of a serial killer on his turf.
“My inclination would be he’s probably good for some other murder that we’ve never connected the dots to.”
But, police at that time, he said, didn’t want to just rely on their hunch.
“Of course, the sensational story is ‘serial killer is at large, and police won’t say.’ Well, the police weren’t saying ‘serial killer’ for certain for a reason—and that’s because we didn’t know,” Agan revealed. “These were for the most part individual crimes with no identifiable suspect and we were doing the best we could with what we had,” Agan said.
The killer was quickly dubbed “Mr. X” for the note, as well as for leaving an “X” carved into at least one victim’s genitals.
“This is somebody that’s saying, ‘Hey, look at me. I’ve done this. You can’t catch me,’” said Agan, who started working with the APD in 1974.
It was “a horrific crime, left out in an open field where she could easily be discovered, and with this note here that almost a taunt to the police of, ‘Screw you; I’m here.’”
Agan knew he was dealing with a completely different type of offender with Mr. X.
“Committing a murder, and leaving a body posed in a provocative, shocking way – is something psychological that I can’t get my head wrapped around. But I know there’s something at play here that’s making this guy do what he’s doing.”
And a serial killer won’t stop.
“If he is in fact a serial offender, if he does it once and enjoys it, he’s gonna do it again,” he said. “They’re gonna do it. They’re gonna do it, until they get caught, or until they can’t do it anymore.”
Michael Harvey was arrested in 2008 for Payton’s murder.
He was charged and convicted on malice murder, rape, aggravated sodomy and aggravated assault in connection with a strangulation death.
While three witnesses testified to similar experiences with Harvey, he was only convicted of Payton’s murder—although in his appeals, he maintains his innocence.
In the same month and year that Shultz was murdered, Bernita Tolbert’s body was found in an overgrown lot at 500 Fair St., in southwest Atlanta in 1997.
In May 1995, Wanda Dell Daniel’s strangled body was found on Pine Street near Marietta Street in northwest Atlanta. It remains unsolved.
Also, in 1995, the APD created a female homicide task force specifically to look at these cases, and to gather information that might connect the dots.
During those investigations, the task force looked at characteristics that could link the homicides, including:
- Females found in vacant houses / buildings
- Females found near school property
- Females strangulated
- Females nude or partially nude
- Bound
- Known prostitute / drug users
- Signs of sexual assault
- Geographic areas
- Age of females
The APD Homicide and Intelligence Units looked at six cases as possibly being related, which included the White, Payton, Lansford cases. However, their cases were closed with three separate arrests.
According to the Murder Accountability Project (M.A.P.) database, there were 40 females strangled or killed by asphyxiation between 1993-98 in metro Atlanta, including surrounding counties--as well as outside the prostitution ring.
The FBI Uniform Crime Report (UCR) data shows that only six of those were reported by local police departments as solved.
As indicated by M.A.P.—which collects, maintains and updates the homicide numbers all over the country—34 of those cases, including in 25 in Atlanta, six in DeKalb County, two in Gwinnett County and one in Conyers, Ga., have gone cold for the past two decades.
Both female strangulation murders in Walton County in March 1993, and in Gwinnett County in June 1998, 23 and 35 years old respectively, were solved.
The FBI’s uniform crime report specifies that the Atlanta Police Department is responsible for 29 of the 1993-98 cases—25 of those unsolved.
However, according to Carlos Campos, APD’s director of public affairs, since the FBI’s numbers were released, the department has closed a total of 13 of those cases, giving them a 44 percent clearance rate on strangulation deaths during those years—many solved by the department’s cold case unit, including Shultz’s and White’s cases.
Furthermore, the cases are not similar enough to point to a serial killer, Campos said.
But over time, solved or unsolved, the city moved on without them.
Today, Payton’s killing ground is part of Atlanta’s Beltline; and the location where Tolbert’s body was found strangled to death is now the site of high-rise condominium in development.
Other mid-1990’s female strangulation homicides still unsolved, according to the APD, include:
- Bernice Bettis, 34, killed May 21, 1996
- Barbara Elias, 31, killed Dec. 30, 1995
- Tanish Williams, 34, killed Feb. 4, 1995
- Laton Farley, 30, killed Feb. 24, 1995
- Barbara Barnhill, 31, killed Jan. 8, 1995
- Valencia Seals, 31, killed July 14, 1995
- Markisha Brown, 16, killed May 31, 1995
- Pamela Walton, 31, killed Sept. 11, 1997
- Anastasia Brazil, 20, killed April 15, 1994
- Denise Glass, 36, killed Dec. 13, 1996
- Emmajean Jenkins, 42, killed July 24, 1994
- Sandra Taylor, 37, killed June 14, 1994
- Patricia Sheffield, 40, killed June 17, 1996
- Jasmine Miller, 27, killed March 12, 1994
