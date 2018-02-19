The Hunt | Inside strangler(s)’ playground amid ’96 Olympics

It’s rush hour and a now-46-year-old Drew talks about her life, and more importantly her former drug-addicted life on the streets, for the duration of the drive from her rehab center in DeKalb County to downtown.

It’s dusk and traffic is bumper-to-bumper and it takes nearly an hour a half to get to her old stomping grounds, Cleveland Avenue.

Street lights and bright red taillights barely illuminate Drew’s face. She fades into the shadows as she relives the worst time in her life.

Cleveland Avenue is admittedly her least favorite place in the world—but it’s also a place that reminds her of how far she’s come, and how hard she works every day to stay clean and stay away from her past that nearly killed her.

And just like that, she’s immediately transported to her most vivid memories of the 1990s turnstile of drugs and sex for money.

“A lot of it didn't seem real. Nothing in my life seemed real at that time. Nothing. I was living to die. That's what everybody out there's doing. This is a life sentence. These streets up here, is a life sentence.”

And she almost did… three times.

“Is this guy gonna kill me; is this guy gonna kill me?”

It was a fluid thought that penetrated Drew’s mind every time she got into the car of a “John.”

She explains from Cleveland Avenue, when a “John” wanted to pick her up, he would drive slowly past her, then before hitting the hill, she said pointing up, they would tap their brakes—lighting the way with an eerily dark red glow to his car.

Standing on the dimly lit street, her past comes fully into focus when a car passes her slowly; the driver taps the brakes and exposes Drew’s weathered face and deep brown eyes, before making it up the hill.

A mother of four, Drew was raised in Peachtree City and said that she has struggled with addiction since she was 12 years old after being molested.

"I was abused as a child, but when I picked up, I started abusing myself. I carried that abuse as a child and made it the reason why I was doing what I was doing, but it's really not... I continued to abuse myself for something I had no control over."

In 1996, she was 26 years old and made the streets her home for the next 20-some years off and on.

“I've seen many things. Many things have happened to me. Rapes—too many to count.”

But number of attacks that nearly ended her life was three. She was strangled twice. And left for dead once.

In the ’90s, Drew walked Zone 3.

“They knew they had a serial killer,” she said about the police, without hesitation.

One day, she remembered, an undercover detective came to the street she frequented.

“He picked me up that day... and was like, ‘Look, there’s someone out here killing y’all.’ He would point out different areas to go to. ‘Just go there. They're killing y’all.’”

“This guy’s not gonna just hurt you, and you’re gonna go get away. You’re gonna die.”

She also recalled ambulance drivers who would drive by to warn her and the others working.

“They were showing pictures to all of us, trying to get us to go to different locations because they were killing us. They were killing these girls.”

Soon enough, she would know exactly what they were warning her about.

“A lot of it's a blur. The people are a blur. You live down there to forget—so, I stayed intoxicated.”

“We did not care. And that’s why they pick us,” Drew said of the killer or killers.

Susan Drew opens up about her life on Cleveland Avenue in the 1990s. (WXIA)

On a hot July night in 1997, nearby Lakewood Amphitheatre, a man picks up Drew in a silver, four-door sedan just after 3 a.m.—her primetime for business.

The man, who is wearing jeans and a dark T-shirt tells Drew that he’s a police officer and reads her, her rights. He pulls out a gun and points it at her face, demanding that she does what he says.

Knowing the lifestyle and law enforcement, she doesn’t believe he’s law enforcement, but fearing for her life, she relents.

As she gets into the car and closes the door, she notices that he has a gun in his lap.

Once they arrive at their destination, he moves the firearm under his seat and puts the keys in the backseat.

He then forces her to perform oral sex on him.

After she finishes, he gets out of the car and walks around to her side. She quickly rolls up the windows, locks the doors and grabs the car keys from the back.

She hops into the driver’s seat, but realizes that it has a clutch—she can’t drive a stick-shift.

But, she cranks the car enough to start it and take off—only to ram head-first into a tree. He kicks in the passenger-side window to get to her and drags her to the passenger seat, while she fights him.

“I don’t want to die; please don’t kill me; please don’t kill me.”

She feels his knee pressing harder and harder into her throat and his hands around her neck. Her words are slowly stifled; her eyes close and she slips out of consciousness.

He throws her limp, naked body out of the car.

He tosses her behind a tree.

He leaves her for dead.

Susan Drew lived to die on the streets of Atlanta, until one night when she was left for dead. (Brendan Keefe / WXIA)

For years, Drew didn't care if she lived or died, but in that moment, all she wanted to do was live.

“He left me inside those woods, behind that tree,” she points into the wooded, shadowy abyss with a small flashlight to unveil the most horrific night of her life. “He dumped me in the woods. He thought he killed me. I thought he killed me.”

As she woke up, she said, she vaguely remembers his taillights pulling away.

She got up, brushed off as much grime as she could and put her summer dress back on.

“He had strangled me to the point that I lost my bodily functions, so I was dirty and I had bloodshot eyes; I had marks,” she says clutching her own throat.

“[It] seemed like a bad dream. It was like… never-ending.”

She never called the police. And she left the scene to head back to the street for her next fix—but mostly to forget.

But it’s a day that she has never been able to break free from in her mind. And its intensity lingers years later.

“It was terrifying. You know, I lived out there... I lived out there wanting to die. But when it was happening, I wanted to live.”

“It was just evil. There was no mercy. No mercy. It didn't matter what I said. And I hated the fact that I was out there on the streets and away from my children, but when I was about to die all I could think about is, 'My God, my kids are gonna know. They're gonna know what I was doing. They're gonna know how I died.' And how humiliating for my children. Having to explain how their mother died on the streets, prostituting herself. That's all I could think about was my kids.”