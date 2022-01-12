'Texas Killing Fields' near Houston featured in Netflix 'Crime Scene' docuseries

The documentary dives into Miller’s theory that his neighbor, Clyde Hedrick, was responsible.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A new documentary is out on the Texas Killing Fields and it’s putting four cold cases back in the spotlight.

There are four graves on Calder road south of Houston. One of them is Tim Miller’s daughter, Laura. He’s the founder of Texas EquuSearch and the focus of the new documentary that he hopes will crack these cold cases.

“The emails, the calls, the texts, everything we’ve gotten – unbelievable,” he said.

For Miller, it’s been a whirlwind watching his story unfold before a national audience, detailing how he founded Texas EquuSearch after his daughter was murdered.

“This is not what I chose in life, it chose me," Miller said.

Laura was 16 when she disappeared from League City in 1984. Her body was found off Calder Road, where over the years, three other bodies were also discovered. Heidi Fye, as well as Audrey Cook and Donna Prudhomme, who were not identified until 2019. The area was dubbed “The Killing Fields” and the cases were never solved.

“The effect that this has had on people for the last 30 years is still there," said Miller.

The documentary dives into Miller’s theory that his neighbor, Clyde Hedrick, was responsible. He has not been charged but has been questioned over the years by investigators.

Hedrick was convicted in another women’s death, Ellen Beason. Her body was found the same year in 1984. Hedrick was recently released from prison.

“I’m not close to giving up, not close," Miller said.

He revealed that this year, a witness came forward with new information.

“He stopped at a point and just stared, he said, ‘We dumped something there.’ And I said, 'Oh my God, that’s where Laura’s body was dumped,'" Miller told KHOU 11.

Miller said he was skeptical at first because of how widely the cases were reported, but now he's convinced of the witness's story.

“He sat in front of the house and he said, 'I told you, someday you are going to know what happened in this house.' And I said, 'Was Laura murdered in this house?' And he said, 'Yeah.'"

Miller said the witness wants to remain anonymous, but he put them in touch with investigators. It's a new clue he hopes, along with the documentary, will give the investigation momentum.

“If the only thing it does is save another girl from being raped or murdered – it’s all worth it," Miller said.

The League City Police Department declined KHOU 11's request for an interview but did say they continue to actively work the Calder Road cases. They're asking anyone with information to call Lt. Eric Cox at (281) 554-1810.

Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady released the following statement on the cases:

"These cases are still very much open investigations. It has been a very, very long time of waiting for the loved ones of these victims, and we all want to see justice done for them. We won’t stop working on these cases.