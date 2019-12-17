NEWTON, Texas — Law enforcement has ended the search for a man on the run in Gist south of Buna.

The man being sought by Newton County Sheriff's Office is now in custody according to Sheriff Billy Rowles.



After 7 a.m. this morning, authorities began negotiating with the man at his sister's home in the Gist area. The man made it to her home at an unspecified time.

Officials say when they found him, he was warm and dry. The sister was not at home at that time



A friend of the man told deputies that the man had lost his gun at some point trying to wade across a rain swollen creek, but deputies still had to work under the assumption that he was armed.



Officials started negotiating with him after 7 a.m. and had the man in custody at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.



The man is getting treated now, according to authorities. Currently he is facing no criminal charges and there never were criminal charges.

Sheriff Rowles said a dispute at home in Newton County Sunday prompted family members to call law enforcement. When they arrived, the suspect who hasn't been named, took off into the woods. He allegedly threatened to harm himself, along with authorities.

A mental health warrant was issued for his arrest.

Gist is located near the Jasper/Newton County line about 11 miles south of Buna.

Multiple agencies across southeast Texas assisted with the search that ended after 48 hours.

