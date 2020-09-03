BEAUMONT, Texas — The families of three Beaumont men, one of whom was a teen, are continuing to wait for answers and arrests in the last three unsolved murders of 2019.

Beaumont Police have solved all but three of 18 murders that happened in Beaumont last year.

The fatal shootings of Reginald Coleman, 17, Billy Hays, 52 and Marvin Sims, 52, are not related according to police.

What the three unsolved crimes do have in common, unfortunately, is that in each case police say there are witnesses who are not cooperating with the investigations.

Coleman became the city’s fourth homicide victim of 2019 when he was fatally shot near the Magnolia Swimming Pool at the Sterling Pruitt Activity Center on Gulf Street in north Beaumont.

12news originally reported during the investigation into Coleman's death that witnesses laughed and refused to cooperate with police.

“The common denominator in all these cases is that we believe people have information, but they are not coming forward,” Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow tells 12News.

Hays’ body was found inside a home in the 600 block of Elgie Street in Beaumont’s South End on October 18, 2019, after officers were called when neighbors heard shots being fired.

Morrow does acknowledge that in some cases people are afraid to talk to police.

Detectives have identified a person of interest in almost all of the three unsolved cases according to Morrow, though she did not specify which cases.

Police just don't have enough evidence to act yet.

Sims became the city’s 20th and final murder victim of 2019 when his body was found near the intersection of Shamrock Avenue and Tilson Street in Beaumont’s Charlton-Pollard neighborhood just after midnight on Christmas.

“It is very difficult to know that someone is probably responsible for something and having your hands tied to the point that you can’t pursue it,” Morrow said.

Detectives are continuing work the three cases and track down leads but need the public’s help according to Morrow.

In many cases police rely on tips to crack cases like these.

“We just want those families to know that their cases are not going to be closed until we have someone in custody,” Morrow assures.

Often all it takes to crack a case like these is one phone call with one tip.

“There is someone out there that has information,” Morrow says, adding “they can remain anonymous.”

“It would give our detectives that little edge that they need to pursue those suspects further,” Morrow tells 12News.

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

