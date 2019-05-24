COLORADO, USA — An investigation into black-market marijuana cultivation has culminated in 42 arrests and the confiscation of tens of thousands of pot plants and more than $2.1 million in cash.

U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn, DEA Denver Division Special Agent in Charge William T. McDermott, 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler and 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young made the announcement during a Friday morning news conference.

They said the following was seized after more than 250 locations were searched over the course of two years:

80,000 marijuana plants

4,500 pounds of finished marijuana product

41 homes

$2,160,776.89 in U.S. currency

25 vehicles

Three pieces of jewelry

Sources told 9Wants to Know law enforcement officials made raids Wednesday. The investigation – which began after two outdoor marijuana grows were discovered in Adams County in 2016 – has centered on multiple “drug trafficking organizations,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained late Thursday by 9Wants to Know.

The warrant references a 2007 DEA investigation into the family of Thornton restauranteur Dan Tang, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in a case that included 24 marijuana grow operations in new homes. In that investigation, authorities seized more than 24,000 high-grade marijuana plants, $3 million in cash and $1.2 million worth of grow equipment, according to the affidavit.

After the discovery of the outdoor grow operations in Adams County three years ago, the DEA began identifying people tied to the 2007 investigation and others.

On Aug. 9, 2018, authorities executed 84 search warrants that led to the seizure of 12,000 marijuana plants, 900 pounds of finished marijuana packaged for sale, and $945,000 in cash. After that and subsequent searches on Oct. 10, 2018, and Jan. 31 and May 22 of this year, authorities had confiscated 66,000 marijuana plants and 4,500 pounds of finished weed.

In all, they executed 250 search warrants, according to an affidavit obtained late Thursday by 9Wants to Know.

This map shows the location of 25 of the 250 search warrants that were executed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know