COLORADO, USA — An investigation into black-market marijuana cultivation has culminated in dozens of arrests and the confiscation of tens of thousands of pot plants and more than $1.1 million in cash, 9Wants to Know has learned through sources and an arrest warrant affidavit.

Sources tell 9Wants to Know law enforcement officials continued making raids yesterday. The investigation – which began after two outdoor marijuana grows were discovered in Adams County in 2016 – has centered on multiple “drug trafficking organizations,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained late Thursday by 9Wants to Know.

Officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the top prosecutors in the 17th and 18th Judicial Districts – which include Adams, Broomfield, Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties – plan to discuss the case at a press conference scheduled in Denver on Friday morning.

The warrant references a 2007 DEA investigation into the family of Thornton restauranteur Dan Tang, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in a case that included 24 marijuana grow operations in new homes. In that investigation, authorities seized more than 24,000 high-grade marijuana plants, $3 million in cash and $1.2 million worth of grow equipment, according to the affidavit.

After the discovery three years ago of the outdoor grow operations in Adams County, the DEA began identifying people tied to the 2007 investigation and others.

On Aug. 9, 2018, authorities executed 84 search warrants that led to the seizure of 12,000 marijuana plants, 900 pounds of finished marijuana packaged for sale, and $945,000 in cash. After that and subsequent searches on Oct. 10, 2018, and Jan. 31 and May 22 of this year, authorities had confiscated 66,000 marijuana plants and 4,500 pounds of finished weed.

In all, they executed 227 search warrants, according to an affidavit obtained late Thursday by 9Wants to Know.

This map shows the location of 25 of the 227 search warrants that were executed.

