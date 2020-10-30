Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly sues Breonna Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker for shooting him during raid

The lawsuit says Walker intentionally shot Mattingly and acted recklessly in firing his pistol in the direction of the police officers who were serving a warrant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police officer who was shot by Kenneth Walker the night of the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment in March is now suing Walker.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly said the shooting was "outrageous, intolerable and offends all accepted standards of decency or morality."

Walker's shot struck the femoral artery in Mattingly's upper thigh and Mattingly required surgery for the injury.

In a statement to WHAS11, Mattingly’s attorney Kent Wicker said, “Sgt. Mattingly was shot and nearly killed by Kenneth Walker. He's entitled to, and should, use the legal process to seek a remedy for the injury that Walker has caused him.”

The lawsuit says Walker intentionally shot Mattingly and acted recklessly in firing his pistol in the direction of the police officers who were serving a warrant.

Walker claims he fired in self-defense and did not know who was coming into the apartment. He was initially charged in the shooting, but those charges were dismissed in May.

Attorney Steve Romines, who represents Walker, told WHAS11, "One would think that breaking into the apartment, executing his girlfriend and framing him for a crime in an effort to cover up her murder, would be enough for them."

