HOUSTON — An innocent driver was killed when he was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver on I-45 near downtown, Houston police say.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes south of I-10, shutting the freeway down for nearly five hours.

Police say there were reports a white pickup truck was heading the wrong way on the freeway before it struck the victim’s Ford Mustang. The driver of the Mustang died at the scene. His female passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The man driving the truck showed signs of intoxication, according to police, but charges have not been announced at this time.

This fatal crash is the sixth death tied to wrong-way drivers in the Houston area in less than 72 hours.

Two were killed early Saturday in a wrong-way incident on Highway 225 in Pasadena. And three people, including the wrong-way driver, were killed early Saturday in northwest Harris County along Highway 249.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: