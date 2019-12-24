HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 3-month-old boy died from possible suffocation in a plastic bag at a family's home north of Channelview, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies were called to the home in the 14800 block of Shottery, not far from Wallisville and Beltway 8, at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff said the infant was in the care of his grandmother when the incident occurred. Inside the home were other family members, including two small children and some teens.

The grandmother told the sheriff's office they would keep the boy in the living room because the hard wood floors made it harder for the baby to get around. She said she went to sleep around midnight, but sometime during the night a child moved the infant to another room and on a mattress that was on the floor.

"We don't know exactly who moved him," she sheriff said.

The infant somehow got off the mattress and "managed to move a bit, crawl into a plastic bag and possibly suffocate," the sheriff tweeted.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the boy's mother, who works a night shift at a restaurant, arrived distraught at the news. The sheriff said his department would allow time for the family to grieve, but investigators would continue to work the case.

"The assumption right now is that the child possibly suffocated," said Gonzalez at a morning press conference. "A very sad situation out here, the mother's very distraught. We saw her coming from work wearing a red Christmas hat, home to receive this kind of news."

The sheriff added that all of the information they have right now is very preliminary, and a thorough investigation would be carried out.

"We'll look closely at the autopsy results eventually, try to corroborate the information and really try to piece together what exactly happened. But what we do know is that a 3-month-old is deceased at this location."

