In-N-Out Burger locations in Texas will reopen Tuesday after closing Monday evening over an issue with its hamburger buns.

The company confirmed to KENS 5 the closure was due to a quality control issue with the recent shipment of hamburger buns.

The company also confirmed it will reopen for normal business hours Tuesday.

There are three In-N-Out burger locations in the San Antonio area.



© 2018 KENS