COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Two people are facing charges in connection to a 6-month-old baby’s death.

Illinois State Police said they began investigating a missing person case over the weekend for a 22-year-old woman and her 6-month-old son.

Police said they found the woman the same day she was reported missing at a home on the 100 block on East Cemetery Road in Carrollton but did not find the boy.

On Wednesday, police searched in a wooded area near the home and found the baby in a shallow grave.

Jamia Ellis, of Alton, Ill., was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death. According to Illinois State Police, Ellis, knowingly and without legal justification caused blunt force trauma to the baby and knowing said acts could cause the death. She also buried the baby in the ground within a wooded area, east of Carrollton, Ill.

Ellis’ bond is set at $1.5 million and she remains in custody.

Ryan Wheeler, 34, of Carrollton, Ill. was charged with one count of concealment of a homicidal death. According to police, he helped bury the baby within a wooded area. His bond is set at $750,000 and he remains in custody.

