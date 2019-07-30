PORT ARTHUR, Texas — On Sunday night, Port Arthur was hit with two violent crimes.

Around 8:30 p.m. police say a 19-year-old female was assaulted while a 16-year-old male was held at gun point.

The suspects took the victims' valuables and then fled on foot. Neither one of those victims were seriously hurt.

Sheldon Zeno has lived in Port Arthur his whole life, but when it comes to the recent crimes in the city, he says he's fed up.

"I really think it's nonsense, people are too lazy to get to work. You have restaurants that are hiring you have trade school for welders," Zeno said.

A little over an hour later, police were sent to the Cedar Ridge Apartments where they tell us an 18-year-old male was shot in the lower extremities. He was transported by ambulance to the CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"It's like it's the norm now, it's the normal. This is the world we're living, this is what the people with these crimes want to do. This is just the world we're living in," Zeno said.

Both incidences are being investigated by Port Arthur Police. They say they do have a possible suspect in reference to the holdup, but are still looking into the shooting.