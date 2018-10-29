HOUSTON – An argument between a man and his granddaughter turned violent when police say he shot her at a home on the south side early Monday.

This happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home located at Illinois and Old Spanish Trail.

According to the Houston Police Department, the two got into an argument and then one of them slammed the door to a bedroom.

As the granddaughter was walking away from the doorway, police say the man shot once through the door striking the woman in the stomach.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Police say the grandfather remains at large at this time. His description has not been released.

