The Santa Fe ISD officer who was shot while responding to the May 18 mass shooting at the high school "is in great spirits and looked great" when Houston Police chief Art Acevedo visited him recently.
Officer John Barnes, who retired from HPD before joining the Santa Fe schools department, has been in critical condition since the shooting. He was shot in the elbow and lost a significant amount of blood.
"Although the road to recovery will be long and hard, he is in great spirits and looked great," Acevedo tweeted. "Please continue to lift him and his family and colleagues up in prayer."
