HOUSTON – A Houston surgeon believes his father might still be alive today if he was allowed to try an experimental drug treatment.

Raul “Papi” Rodriguez developed lung issues at 88 years old. He was eventually diagnosed with adult respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS.

His son, also named Raul, says the diagnosis comes with an 80 percent mortality rate.

“The only treatment, standard treatment, is just ventilatory support." Dr. Raul Rodriguez said. "Just keep them on the ventilator, hope and pray they’ll fall into that 15-20 percent category that for whatever reason manages to survive. That’s why I sought alternative treatment."

He suggested stem cell therapy, which has been studied but is not FDA approved. Rodriguez believes that’s why he had trouble getting his father’s doctor to administer the treatment.

“When you have a situation that you know leads to mortality, that leads to death, especially in an older person, the 'Right to Try' bill is the perfect bill that would allow a family member to save a loved one,” he said.

President Donald Trump signed the Right to Try Act into law last week. It allows terminally ill patients, who have exhausted all other options, the ability to try drugs still in clinical trials.

Right to Try laws were already on the books in 38 states, including Texas. The new measure is a uniform legislation, which gives limited liability to manufacturers and prescribers.

Opponents worry the legislation won’t change much, but will instead put patients in harm’s way.

However, Rodriguez argues the new law increases awareness of the option, and gives people who would otherwise die the chance the live.

He believes his father was denied that right.

“If I can save hundreds of lives by making people across this country aware that there are different ways they can save themselves or their loved one, outside of standard care, then I’ve done my job," the Houston doctor said. "I think my dad would appreciate that. His life being lost wasn’t in vain.”

If you or a loved one is seeking alternative treatment for a terminal illness, Rodriguez recommends going directly to a hospital administrator. He also suggests contacting your elected member of Congress to inform them you’d like to invoke the right to try.

© 2018 KHOU