HOUSTON — Two people are dead after a shooting between rival groups in east Houston, according to police.

An 18-year-old man died at the scene, and a 21-year-old man later died at the hospital. An 18-year-old woman was shot in the knee, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 12800 block of Eastbrook Drive.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said two groups who fought days ago came back for another fight Thursday night. But this time, a shooter was lying on the roof of a nearby flooded Harvey home with a rifle. He or she then opened fire on the group.

The chief called the shooter a coward and promised "we're going to get them."

According to Houston police, a resident called 911 when the gunfire rang out.

As the investigation continues, police say they are relying on surveillance video they have gathered from homes in the neighborhood to nab the shooter.

Police say they believe he’s driving a black newer model Chevrolet Tahoe.

The victims' identities have not been released.

