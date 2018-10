HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A METRO Houston bus driver is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of a pedestrian hit by a bus Wednesday morning.

It happened in north Harris County in the 17100 block of Red Oak Drive near FM 1960.

Fatality Accident involving @METROHouston bus and pedestrian at 17100 Red Oak Drive near 1960. Female pedestrian is deceased at the scene. @METROHouston will be conducting scene investigation. #hounews pic.twitter.com/LhfLoFYHq0 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 31, 2018

Authorities confirmed 58-year-old Oscar Martinez is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the pedestrian's death.

METRO Houston is investigating the incident.

© 2018 KHOU