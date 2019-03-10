HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department reports an AMBER Alert is in effect after a witness reported seeing a child forced into a car early Thursday morning.

The incident happened not far from at least two schools in the area.

The Texas Center for the Missing tells KHOU 11 News the AMBER Alert was issued at the request of police, but at this time there are no confirmed reports of missing children in the area. The center said the little girl was forced into the car in a headlock, according to the witness.

The Houston Police Department reports an AMBER Alert is in effect after a witness reported seeing a child forced into a car early Thursday morning

Texas Center for the Missing

HPD tweeted the following information about the alleged incident:

#AMBERALERT: At 7:55 a.m. today in the 5600 block of Selinsky, a witness saw a child forced into a vehicle in SE Houston. The suspect is a dark-complected [sp] black male, with short hair, an athletic build, and is about 215 pounds and 5'10" tall. (1/3)

The victim is described only as a possible black female, about 10 years old, with a thin build and long wavy hair. She was wearing a green shirt. The vehicle is said to be a 2006-2013 black Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows, paper plates & a dark tint over the plates. (2/3)

Additional information and photos will be provided as they become available. Anyone with information is urged to immediately call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600. (3/3) #hounews

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.