Four percent - it seems so small, yet, it’s so many.

Four percent of the Lone Star State is homeless. That’s 23,548 Texans who don’t have a place to call their own in 2017.

Numbers from the United States Interagency Council on Homeless show we may not have the biggest population in the country, we’re up there, following only three other states: California at 24.28%, New York at 16.18% and Florida at 5.82%.

California, with the largest percentage, had 134,278 people who are homeless. That’s nearly double the size of Sugar Land.

The Texas Homeless Network shows Dallas city and county had the largest homeless population last year at 3,789 people. That's just 184 more than the Houston area who had 3,605 people.

This year, the Coalition for the Homeless in Houston counted over 4,000 homeless whether they sleep in shelters or on the street.

That number was more than double back in 2011 and hit an all time low last year at 3,605.

But this year, the population is back up, partially because of Hurricane Harvey. Eighteen percent of people said they became homeless after the hurricane.

Thirty percent of the our population say they have an addiction to drugs. Thirty-three percent said they suffer from a serious mental illness, and 13 percent said they experienced domestic violence.

