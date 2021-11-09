Port Neches firefighters complete challenge to memorialize efforts and honor memories of 9/11 victims

The stair climb represents the New York firefighters and other first responders who fearlessly charged into the twin towers on 9/11.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Across Southeast Texas, people are finding various ways to honor the memories of the almost 3,000 people who lost their lives 20 years ago in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Every year since 9/11, people around the nation complete the firefighter challenge to honor those who sacrificed their lives in the twin towers.

This year, Port Neches Fire Department Chief Eloya Vega and his team completed their first ever stair climb in their training tower. The stair climb represents the New York firefighters and other first responders who fearlessly charged into the twin towers on 9/11.

"We're simulating the 110 stories of the towers in commemoration and the memory of the firefighters, police, EMS, and other first responders that lost their lives, in addition to the civilians that lost their lives across the nation that day," Vega said.

The stair climb is a way to feel the same sense of community and unification that was felt on that tragic day, Vega said.

"To remember what it was like to be an American that day and to remind ourselves that, you know, as a community, we can get through these difficult situations such as that day," Vega said.

Port Neches firefighters climbed each step with pride, inspired to honor a day that America will never forget.

"This is just one way to show our gratitude for their sacrifice,” Vega said. “One way to commemorate, and one way to memorialize their efforts.”