COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — World War II veteran Donald Stratton will be transported in a funeral procession from Colorado Springs, Colorado to Red Cloud, Nebraska on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The 97-year-old Colorado Springs man passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 15, according to his family.

The funeral procession will depart from Rocky Mountain Calvary Church at about 11:30 a.m., and is expected to arrive at the funeral home at about 8:20 p.m.

Stratton was aboard the USS Arizona when it was sunk into Pearl Harbor by Japanese bombers on December 7, 1941. He was badly burned but recovered from his injuries and returned to Naval service.

The attack killed 1,177 sailors and Marines aboard the USS Arizona.

Stratton was one of three known USS Arizona survivors still alive, along with Ken Potts and Lou Conter. Another USS Arizona survivor, Lauren Bruner, died last year.

"One of Donald's final wishes was that people remember Pearl Harbor and the men aboard the USS Arizona. Share their story and never forget those who gave all for our great country," the family's post read.

Here is the route and approximate times so that anyone who wants to can line the route and pay respects.

Route and Timeline for Dignified Honors Procession:

11:30 – 11:45 Depart Rocky Mountain Calvary Church in Colorado Springs

11:40 – 11:55 Academy Blvd onto Austin Bluffs Pkwy

Austin Bluffs Pkwy onto I-25 at Garden of the Gods Rd

11:45 – 12:00 NB I-25 at Monument Hill

11:55 – 12:10 NB I-25 at Tomah Rd

12:00 – 12:15 NB I-25 at Castle Pines

12:10 – 12:25 NB I-25 at 470

12:15 – 12:30 NB I-25 onto NB 225

12:25 – 12:40 NB 225 onto EB I-70

12:35 – 12:50 EB I-70 at Watkins

12:40 – 12:55 EB I-70 at Bennett

12:45 - 1:00 EB I-70 at Strasburg

12:50 - 1:05 EB I-70 at Byers

1:00 - 1:15 EB I-70 at Deer Trail

1:10 - 1:25 EB I-70 at Agate

1:25 - 1:40 EB I-70 at Limon

20 minute stop for gas/break Flying J 2495 Williams Ave Limon 80828

1:55 - 2:10 EB I-70 at Genoa

2:05 - 2:20 EB I-70 at Arriba

2:15 - 2:30 EB I-70 at Siebert

2:25 - 2:40 EB I-70 at Stratton

2:40 - 2:55 EB I-70 at Burlington

2:50 – 3:05 EB I-70 at Colorado/Kansas State Line

Enter Central Time zone

4:20 – 4:35 EB I-70 at Brewster

4:35 – 4:50 EB I-70 at Highway 216 (Grinnell)

5:00 – 5:15 EB I-70 at Quinter

5:15 – 5:30 EB I-70 at Wakeeney

20 minute stop for gas/break

Wakeeney Travel Plaza 24-7 Store 745 S 1st St Wakeeney KS 67672

5:55 – 6:10 EB I-70 at Ellis

6:05 – 6:20 EB I-70 onto NB 183

6:15 – 6:30 NB 183 at Buckeye

6:30 – 6:45 NB 183 at Plainville

6:45 – 7:00 NB 183 at Highway 24

7:05 – 7:20 NB 183 onto EB Highway 36 (Philipsburg)

7:35 – 7:50 EB 36 at Smith Center

7:45 – 8:00 EB 36 onto NB 281

8:00 – 8:15 NB 281 at Kansas/Nebraska State Line

8:05 p – 8:20 p NB 281 onto WB 4th Ave to:

Williams Funeral Home

241 W Fourth Ave

