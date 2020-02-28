COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — World War II veteran Donald Stratton will be transported in a funeral procession from Colorado Springs, Colorado to Red Cloud, Nebraska on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The 97-year-old Colorado Springs man passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 15, according to his family.
The funeral procession will depart from Rocky Mountain Calvary Church at about 11:30 a.m., and is expected to arrive at the funeral home at about 8:20 p.m.
9NEWS will be live streaming the first portion of the procession on our website and social media platforms.
RELATED: Donald Stratton, survivor of attack on USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor, dies at 97
Stratton was aboard the USS Arizona when it was sunk into Pearl Harbor by Japanese bombers on December 7, 1941. He was badly burned but recovered from his injuries and returned to Naval service.
The attack killed 1,177 sailors and Marines aboard the USS Arizona.
Stratton was one of three known USS Arizona survivors still alive, along with Ken Potts and Lou Conter. Another USS Arizona survivor, Lauren Bruner, died last year.
"One of Donald's final wishes was that people remember Pearl Harbor and the men aboard the USS Arizona. Share their story and never forget those who gave all for our great country," the family's post read.
Here is the route and approximate times so that anyone who wants to can line the route and pay respects.
Route and Timeline for Dignified Honors Procession:
11:30 – 11:45 Depart Rocky Mountain Calvary Church in Colorado Springs
11:40 – 11:55 Academy Blvd onto Austin Bluffs Pkwy
Austin Bluffs Pkwy onto I-25 at Garden of the Gods Rd
11:45 – 12:00 NB I-25 at Monument Hill
11:55 – 12:10 NB I-25 at Tomah Rd
12:00 – 12:15 NB I-25 at Castle Pines
12:10 – 12:25 NB I-25 at 470
12:15 – 12:30 NB I-25 onto NB 225
12:25 – 12:40 NB 225 onto EB I-70
12:35 – 12:50 EB I-70 at Watkins
12:40 – 12:55 EB I-70 at Bennett
12:45 - 1:00 EB I-70 at Strasburg
12:50 - 1:05 EB I-70 at Byers
1:00 - 1:15 EB I-70 at Deer Trail
1:10 - 1:25 EB I-70 at Agate
1:25 - 1:40 EB I-70 at Limon
20 minute stop for gas/break Flying J 2495 Williams Ave Limon 80828
1:55 - 2:10 EB I-70 at Genoa
2:05 - 2:20 EB I-70 at Arriba
2:15 - 2:30 EB I-70 at Siebert
2:25 - 2:40 EB I-70 at Stratton
2:40 - 2:55 EB I-70 at Burlington
2:50 – 3:05 EB I-70 at Colorado/Kansas State Line
Enter Central Time zone
4:20 – 4:35 EB I-70 at Brewster
4:35 – 4:50 EB I-70 at Highway 216 (Grinnell)
5:00 – 5:15 EB I-70 at Quinter
5:15 – 5:30 EB I-70 at Wakeeney
20 minute stop for gas/break
Wakeeney Travel Plaza 24-7 Store 745 S 1st St Wakeeney KS 67672
5:55 – 6:10 EB I-70 at Ellis
6:05 – 6:20 EB I-70 onto NB 183
6:15 – 6:30 NB 183 at Buckeye
6:30 – 6:45 NB 183 at Plainville
6:45 – 7:00 NB 183 at Highway 24
7:05 – 7:20 NB 183 onto EB Highway 36 (Philipsburg)
7:35 – 7:50 EB 36 at Smith Center
7:45 – 8:00 EB 36 onto NB 281
8:00 – 8:15 NB 281 at Kansas/Nebraska State Line
8:05 p – 8:20 p NB 281 onto WB 4th Ave to:
Williams Funeral Home
241 W Fourth Ave
RELATED: USS Arizona survivor Lauren Bruner dies at 98
RELATED: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2017: What happened on that day 76 years ago?
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS