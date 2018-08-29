The plan to redesign Alamo Plaza passed City Council with a 9 to 2 vote on Thursday.

The restoration of the Alamo would expand the grounds to include the mission compound’s original footprint, the 1836 battlefield, a museum, and a transformation of the area into an open-air museum stretching all the way to the River Walk.

“This is a historic moment and a turning point that finally gives the Alamo the reverent treatment I believe it deserves,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement. “To truly tell the story of the Alamo, we must tell the entire story of the Alamo, from its establishment as a mission to the battle itself and its place as a civic gathering venue and memorial. The commercial nature of Alamo Plaza has made that difficult in the past.”

The restoration will also focus on preserving the church and barracks.

The Cenotaph will move 500 feet south of its current location to in front of the Menger Hotel.

Traffic around the area will also be impacted. Portions of surrounding roads, including Alamo Plaza, Houston Street, and Crockett Street, will be closed and incorporated into the overall grounds.

A museum of the world’s largest exhibit on the Texas Revolution is planned across the street and would relocate current businesses.

Here’s a link to the Alamo Master Plan, and you can also check out a digital rendering of the battlefield.

