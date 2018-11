HOUSTON – Crews fought the flames and braved the cold to put out a fire at a historic home overnight.

An #HTownRush viewer shared video of the fire.

It broke out around midnight on 26th Street, just inside the 610 Loop in the Heights.

Neighbors say the home is more than 100 years old, but it's vacant.

Investigators don't know yet how it started.

