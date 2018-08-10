JUNCTION — Heavy rain is flooding the South Llano River and the city of Junction. High-water rescues were reported Monday morning, according to the Junction Police Department.

Area officials are warning people in the area to stay home and avoid the city park and the South Llano Bridge at all costs.

According to City of Junction spokesperson Logan Scherschel, there have been no fatalities.

Officials said four people are missing with search and rescue underway. 19 people were pulled from the water, and 40 to 50 people were evacuated this morning before the flooding began.

© 2018 KENS