Health

'A very strange symptom': Expert says more people are reporting this symptom of the Omicron variant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Omicron cases on the rise nationwide.

The variant shares symptoms with allergies and other illnesses, which in the middle of cold and flu season, is making things even more complicated when trying to figure out what you have.

However, there are symptoms that are rather exclusive to the Omicron variant, according to experts, and may help guide your decision in whether to get tested.

Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, told TODAY that people aren’t reporting a loss of taste or smell as much with omicron, but he is seeing an uptick in the reporting of a specific symptom.

“... people are reporting night sweats, which is a very strange symptom that they say they’re having," Torres told TODAY.

Additionally, some other lesser known symptoms include vomiting, lack of appetite, nausea and diarrhea according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overall, the symptoms for COVID reported by the CDC include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms.

If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion
  • Inability to wake or stay awake
  • Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone

