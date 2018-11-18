CHAMBERS COUNTY — The first case of the West Nile Virus has been reported in Chambers County. This is the first case of the WNV in 2018, according to the Chamber County Public Health Department.

The person who contracted the virus has been released from the hospital. Their identity is not being released.

The Health Department says you should take an active role in helping to prevent the spread of mosquito borne illnesses. Here are some tips to help you:

1. Use an approved insect repellent every time you go outside. Approved repellents are those that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Follow the instructions on the label.

2. Regularly drain standing water! Including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters and saucers under potted plants. MOSQUITOS BREED IN STAGNANT WATER.

3. Wear long sleeves and pants at dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active.

4. Use air conditioning or make sure there are screens on all doors and windows to keep mosquitos from entering the home.

Chambers County Public Health Department has confirmed one isolated case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in Chambers County, making it the first WNV case in the county in 2018. The patient has been released from the hospital, resides in western Chambers County, and their identity will remain confidential. Chambers County has a very active Mosquito Control Department, with a surveillance and spraying program. Dr. Clay Brown, Local Health Authority for Chambers County states “We are activity monitoring the situation, and further case investigation through the Public Health Department will continue.” West Nile season typically runs from June through October. Most people who are infected with West Nile will not develop any symptoms. Those at greatest risk are those over the age of 50, those who have chronic illnesses, and those that are immunocompromised.

