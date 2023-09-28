New Texas A&M study links E-Cigarettes and vaping to asthma in adolescents

TAMU researchers are looking to tackle the increasing use of e-cigarettes and their adverse health effects.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Thanks to data from the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System that included more than 3,000 teens from the Lone Star State, a group of researchers at Texas A&M University were able to link vaping to an increased risk of asthma in adolescents.

"Vaping for a lot of literature that we have been revising is linked with depression." Asthma and Research Education Program Director Genny Carrillo said. "It's linked with suicide; it's linked with cardiovascular problems, with asthma, with a lot of many, many other diseases."

According to Dr. Carrillo, most teenagers and their parents have no idea about the consequences something the size of your finger can have on themselves and others in the future.

"The preliminary reports that we have gotten are that these students are not willing to report their classmates," Carrillo said. "However, a lot of students also reported that they do not know about secondhand vaping exposure, and that's very dangerous."

Given the increased use of E-Cigarettes in teenagers and the issues presented by asthma, the researchers are hopeful that their findings will be a larger influence in public health efforts to help reduce vaping.

"One of the issues that we are asking the students is if they're aware of the policies of not vaping here at Texas A&M. Secondly if they know where to find the information on your website," Carrillo said. "Also, if they know the resources that Texas A&M offers."

The research team is now surveying and creating focus groups for undergraduate students at A&M that will be used as preliminary data they will submit to the National Institute of Health.

