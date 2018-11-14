LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - All week in our series, Helpful Hounds, we’re highlighting amazing service dogs and their handlers. While we typically think of service dogs helping their owners with physical and emotional challenges, there are other service dogs being utilized for unique, specific tasks.

At UAMS, a research program has enlisted the help of a service dog to sniff out thyroid cancer cells. It’s the first of this kind of research. And if it continues to be successful, it could change the way hospitals diagnose patients all around the world.

When you meet him, Chester is a fun, high energy dog who loves playing catch but there's much more to Chester than meets the eye. He's a canine employee who is part of an intensive research project at UAMS. It’s a program that’s training dogs to detect thyroid cancer cells. Arny Ferrando is one of the team members leading the project at UAMS.

“We’re the only ones in the world to ever do this for thyroid cancer,” said Ferrando. “We use dogs because a dog is capable of detecting things in parts per trillion which is the equivalent of a teaspoon of something of an Olympic size swimming pool or greater.”

Chester's trainer, Stephanie Waggoner, has been working with Chester, or as she calls him, “Cheetoh,” for a couple years. She's turned a fun, loving dog with some attention issues into an incredible, focused work dog.

“He's done a great job and he’s a wonderful dog,” she said. “He was bred to be a field trials dog but failed out of the program because he was ADD but he has done marvelous in this program.”

Her primary training has been teaching him to sniff out thyroid cancer cells in various samples. These are samples donated by patients across Arkansas.

To train Chester, Waggoner puts different samples in pockets of a round training range. Chester will walk around the range and smell the samples. He knows to sit down when finds the cancer-containing sample or return to his dog house if none are detected.

“It really takes a high drive dog to want to seek out the common denominator in all the samples they’re presented,” she said.

Stephanie and Chester are a pair with a purpose that could change the world by catching cancer cells and helping to save millions of lives.

At this point the project is still in the research phase, but Ferrando said researchers are close to publishing the promising results. The use of the service dogs is not meant to be the primary diagnostic in patients but a supplemental diagnostic tool.

© 2018 KTHV