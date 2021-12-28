Find out what treatments are available at COVID-19 infusion centers across Texas

You can see which of the treatments are available around select Texas infusion centers with this interactive map.

TEXAS, USA — Some Texas infusion centers offering monoclonal antibody treatments to COVID-19 omicron patients across the state have exhausted their supply and will not be able to offer it again until January.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), regional infusion centers in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and The Woodlands do not have supply of sotrovimab, the monoclonal antibody effective against the COVID-19 omicron variant. The centers get the treatment from the federal government, which is facing a national shortage as cases surge.

COVID-19 Antibody Therapeutics in Texas:

REGN = Regeneron Cocktail (More Info)

BAM+ ETES = Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab

SOTR = Sotrovimab (More Info)

You can see which of the above treatments is available around Texas infusion centers in this interactive map here.

The Southeast Texas Regional Infusion Center says they've been inundated with calls, beginning last week, and they continue to be overwhelmed.

They ask that if you need to make or cancel an appointment, please call 409-550-2536. You may have to call multiple times to get through.

Persons who make an appointment, but recover before getting in and decide not to get the infusion, please take the time to call and cancel so those with severe illness can get worked into the schedule.

This service is available by appointment only. Walk-ins are not accepted so they ask you do not show up at the infusion center without an appointment.