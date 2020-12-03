BEAUMONT, Texas — Some nursing homes in Southeast Texas are beginning to limit visitors amid concern about the coronavirus.

Southeast Texas facilities like College Street Health Care, Lucas Place, Buckner Calder Woods, The Beaumont Health Care Center, and Pelican Bay all put out advisories saying they're limiting or restricting visits from family and friends.

According to the CDC people with serious chronic medical conditions and the elderly are at a higher risk of getting very sick from the coronavirus.

Dr. Sayed Anwar is the vice president for clinical operation for Steward Medical Group. He says most people won't exhibit many symptoms of the coronavirus, but the elderly and immunocompromised, it can be fatal.

Dr. Anwar advises staying away from nursing homes and assisted living facilities for the time being.

"We can show more love by just talking to them on the phone rather than visiting them, I think they need that and that will also help the nursing homes control the environment," Anwar said.

Anwar says there are exceptions to the rule. If a loved one is already at the end of their life, you won't jeopardize their life anymore by going to visit and say goodbye. As long as you take precautions like wearing latex gloves and masks and limiting interactions with other residents, you should be able to work something out.

Dr. Anwar says inside these facilities, the coronavirus can spread quickly. Much like the flu, he says if any nursing homes or assisted living see any of their residents start showing symptoms, they'll need to be quarantined.

Dr. Anwar says for those who are living independently, there is no need to isolate completely, as long as they take precautions. He suggests staying about three feet away from others and wearing gloves.

"I won't say isolate themselves but at least make smart decisions," he said, "I still want them to live independently, I don't want people to be worried about it too much."

Dr. Anwar expects the coronavirus to hit its peak in the next couple of weeks. For now he says keep washing your hands, keeping surfaces clean, and avoid large crowds, but don't panic. Anwar says some people are hitting an unnecessary level of hysteria. Like any other infection, he says it will come and go, and we'll be fine.

"Have a life don't go around hoarding up on stuff other people need those stuff too, I think in about less than 30 days all of these things will be fixed so enjoy life," Anwar said.

