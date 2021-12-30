Southeast Texas Infusion Center working on doubling capacity to accommodate high demand

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick tells 12News The Texas Department of Emergency Management plans to send more nurses to work at the infusion center.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Some Texas infusion centers offering monoclonal antibody treatments to COVID-19 omicron patients across the state have exhausted their supply and will not be able to offer it again until January.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a December 27, 2021 newscast.)

The Southeast Texas Regional Infusion Center at 5500 Eastex Freeway says they've been inundated with calls.

They are not experiencing shortages of the drug, but are receiving a high volume of calls due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Texas.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick tells 12News that cases in Beaumont are now exceeding 270 per day.

City leaders are working on increasing the capacity of patients able to be seen at the center. Right now, they can see 60 patients daily.

The county is now turning to the state for help.

Branick says The Texas Department of Emergency Management plans to send more nurses to work at the center.

They ask that if you need to make or cancel an appointment, please call 409-550-2536. You may have to call multiple times to get through.

Persons who make an appointment, but recover before getting in and decide not to get the infusion, please take the time to call and cancel so those with severe illness can get worked into the schedule.

This service is available by appointment only. Walk-ins are not accepted so they ask you do not show up at the infusion center without an appointment.