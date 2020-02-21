SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento has its first confirmed case of coronavirus [COVID-19], according to Sacramento County Public Health officials.

The Sacramento County resident recently traveled from China, the epicenter of the outbreak, and returned on Feb. 2. Upon arrival, the individual self-quarantined as a precautionary measure. The person began exhibiting mild symptoms during their quarantine period and after consulting with the individual's doctor, the Sacramento County Public Health coordinated testing with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] and the California Department of Public Health [CDPH]. A clinical specimen was collected from the individual and sent to CDC where laboratory testing confirmed the infection, according to Sacramento County Public Health.

The resident is not showing any symptoms at this time, Sacramento County Public Health said. They will remain home for mandatory isolation until cleared by Sacramento County Public Health.

The public's risk of exposure to COVID-19 is extremely low, according to county health investigators.

“Cases in the U.S., including this first case in Sacramento County, have primarily been travel-related. The risk of COVID-19 to the U.S. public continues to be low," Dr. Peter Beilenson, director of the Sacramento County Department of Health Services, said. "Sacramento County health providers are continuing to be vigilant, monitoring for acute respiratory illness, and gathering recent travel information to detect any new COVID-19 cases.”

As of Friday, Feb. 21, there are currently 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, according to the CDC. Health officials confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Napa County on Tuesday after a local hospital took in a patient from Travis Air Force Base after they were flown in from Japan.

Globally, there are 76,769 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization.

