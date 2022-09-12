Shellfish harvesting resumes in Galveston Bay following oyster recall, Texas health officials say

GALVESTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Health and Human Services is reopening shellfish harvesting in part of Galveston Bay following an oyster recall earlier this month.
DHSH said water sampling meets the National Shellfish Sanitation Program guidelines and surveys found no new sources of pollution that would affect oysters. The area was closed, and oysters were recalled nearly three weeks ago.
The oysters came from Harvest Area TX-1, according to the health department. That’s in southeastern Galveston Bay.
One Texan was hospitalized in the outbreak and more than 200 suspected illness cases in eight states have been linked to eating raw oysters from the area, including 57 suspected cases in Texas, the health department said.