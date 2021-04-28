We're celebrating Southeast Texas nurses for 'Nurse's Week'

Do you know an amazing nurse that deserves recognition during 'Nurse's Week,' May 6 - 12?

BEAUMONT, Texas — National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12 in the United States. It's all about recognizing nurses across the country tasked with caring and supporting people through health and illness.

12News, Total Port Arthur Refinery and the Baystar Ethane Cracker Project are recognizing nurses throughout Southeast Texas and we're showcasing nurses in our newscasts during National Nurses Week.

Submit a photo of your favorite nurse along with their name and workplace via the 12NewsNow App and we'll add it to our online gallery (below) and maybe even use it on-air during a newscast during Nurses Week.

Now, more than ever, nurses nationwide are also turning to the public for support amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nurses, along with other health workers, are on the front line, battling the deadly virus each day. Health officials say you can help show support and appreciation for nurses and other health professionals by slowing the spread of COVID-19. That includes staying home as much as you can, keeping a safe distance, washing your hands often, covering your cough, and other good hygiene habits.

Nursing is the nation's largest healthcare profession, with more than 3.8 million registered nurses nationwide. That's according to The American Association of Colleges of Nursing. Registered nurses work in hospitals, physicians' offices, home healthcare services, and nursing care facilities. Others work in outpatient clinics and schools.

Since 1896, the American Nurses Association has been supporting and promoting the nursing profession. During National Nurses Week, ANA encourages recognition programs through the state and district nurses associations, other specialty nursing organizations, educational facilities, and independent health care companies and institutions.

You can also recognize National Nurses Week with a simple 'Thank You' or join the social media celebration using #NationalNursesDay.

ANA offers the following details regarding the history of National Nurses Week...

1953: Dorothy Sutherland of the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare sent a proposal to President Eisenhower to proclaim a "Nurse Day" in October of the following year. The proclamation was never made.

1954: National Nurse Week was observed from October 11 - 16. The year of the observance marked the 100th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's mission to Crimea. Representative Frances P. Bolton sponsored the bill for a nurse week. Apparently, a bill for a National Nurse Week was introduced in the 1955 Congress, but no action was taken. Congress discontinued its practice of joint resolutions for national weeks of various kinds.