BEAUMONT, Texas — Seventeen-month-old Landan Bagley was a bundle of joy.

His grandmother explains it best.

"Playful and loving," said Kimberlee Bodley. "You know, your normal typical almost 2-year-old kid learning how to walk and talk."

Friday night they started to see that little personality diminish.

He had come down with what they thought was a common cold.

The next day, his mother let him sleep in to get rest.

"Around 12:00 he still wasn't up," said Landan's grandmother. "The mother went to touch him, and he was really lifeless."

His mother rushed him to the hospital.

His blood sugar was so low, he was in a diabetic coma paired with silent seizures.

17-month-old Landan Bagley died due to complications of the flu.

Kimberlee Bodley

Landan was flown to a children's hospital in Dallas.

"He had been seizing all night long, and there was no oxygen to the brain, so he was immediately put on life support."

Doctors declared him brain dead.

Sadly, little Landan lost his battle.

Last week, 12News spoke with medical professionals at the Port Arthur Health Department.

Child flu cases have been on the rise locally.

Babies and toddlers are especially at risk.

"Our very young and our elderly, and that's with any disease or disorder," said the Assistant Health Director. "Those are the two that are going to be most affected because of their fragile immune systems."

Kimberlee hopes all parents heed her warning.

"If your child has sniffles and sneezes that last more than one day, and he's getting drained down, immediately take him to the doctor. Call the doctor. See what's wrong. Don't try to self diagnose."

She says no parent should ever have to bury a child.